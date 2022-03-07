For the drive home in Omaha: Clear. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
