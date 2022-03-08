 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

