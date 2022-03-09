Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 15-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Omaha's high reached 79 degrees Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 76 degrees set in 1992. But this week's warm weather isn't lasting.
A storm system expected to roll through the Omaha area Saturday could bring rain and severe weather.
We're expecting a lot of sun Monday and Tuesday, but things start to change Tuesday night. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your full forecast.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low…
Omaha could get 2-6 inches of snow Wednesday into Thursday, but sunny skies follow.
While Saturday's deadly tornadoes were devastating, wintry weather also caused problems across the region.
For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Omaha Monday, with temperatures in the…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…