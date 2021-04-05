March rains set records, brought back memories of 2019

Record rains mid-month placed the entire month of March in record territory in Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service.
And while the rain has helped eliminate the drought in most of the eastern part of the state, it hasn’t eased fears of drought’s return or prevented grass fires.
Only about a quarter of Nebraska — mostly the Panhandle and southwest corner of the state — is officially in drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is housed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. But add in those areas of Nebraska still too dry for their own good and about 60% of the state is either in drought or near drought, according to the monitor.
Eastern Nebraska, including Lincoln and Omaha, is in the best shape in terms of moisture.
Last month was the wettest March on record in the Hastings-Grand Island-Kearney area of south-central Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service. That area of the state received about 3.5 times to almost 5 times its normal monthly precipitation. Most of that precipitation occurred during the extraordinary mid-March storm and a second record-setting rain about a week later.
For eastern Nebraska, the month ranked in the top 10 in terms of temperature and precipitation, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. Lincoln had its third-wettest and eighth-warmest March, while Omaha had its fourth-wettest and eighth-warmest March, he said. Records for the two cities date to the late 1800s.
Nicolaisen said March 2021 was notable for something else, too. It was only the second time that no snow fell in March in Lincoln or Omaha. That stood in sharp contrast to the snowy month of February. Lincoln had its fourth-snowiest February and Omaha its seventh-snowiest.
Likewise, snow was a no-show in Grand Island and Hastings last month, said Michael Moritz, National Weather Service meteorologist in Hastings. Typically March is those cities’ third-snowiest month, behind January and February, he said.
The last time Grand Island recorded no snow in March was 1912, Moritz said. Despite zero snowfall in March, both Grand Island and Hastings are still running 10 to 12 inches above normal for seasonal snowfall and will finish with more snow than in 2018-19.
“It is sort of doubly unusual to finish above normal for seasonal snowfall and have no snow in March,” Moritz said.
Nebraska Associate State Climatologist Al Dutcher said profoundly beneficial mid-March precipitation brought at least 2 inches of moisture to most of the state. Parts of south-central, central and east-central Nebraska received 4 to 6 inches of rainfall, he said, and some areas received in excess of 6 inches.
To the west though, the storm generated a crippling blizzard, bringing more than a foot of snow and wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph in some places. Interstate 80 was closed for days.
Dutcher noted that this year’s mid-March storm fell on the two-year anniversary of the March 2019 bomb cyclone that unleashed a blizzard in western Nebraska and catastrophic flooding farther east, causing about $2 billion in damage.
Noteworthy about 2021, however, is that more rain fell in this year’s storm than in 2019’s bomb cyclone, he said, yet no significant flooding occurred.
The bomb cyclone brought 1 to 3 inches of rain, about half of what fell in the March 2021 storm, Dutcher said.
The difference between the two years was the existing conditions when the storms hit, he said. In 2019, Nebraska was blanketed with snow that contained about 1 to 3 inches of water. The ground beneath was saturated and frozen solid, so when the storm hit, all of the snow and rain washed off the landscape and into frozen rivers, causing ice jam flooding.
In 2021, the ground was thawed and thirsty and the rivers were lower and clear of ice, so the rain could soak into the soil or flow, unimpeded, into streams.
In spite of these two unusual March storms, the month has not been trending wetter overall in Nebraska over the last 30 years, said Nebraska State Climatologist Martha Shulski.
But these moisture-laden March storms point to something that is changing across much of the U.S., she said. More precipitation is falling in the big events, Shulski said. Climate change is considered a factor.
When viewed by month, she said, the trend toward wetter storms is strongest in spring in Nebraska — April and May — and fall — October.
Changing December precipitation in Nebraska is interesting for another reason, Dutcher said. More of that month’s precipitation is falling as rain on unfrozen ground, he said. That’s a good thing (as long as the ground isn’t frozen) because the rain can soak in and replenish soil moisture ahead of the spring growing season.
