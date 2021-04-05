March rains set records, brought back memories of 2019

Record rains mid-month placed the entire month of March in record territory in Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service.

And while the rain has helped eliminate the drought in most of the eastern part of the state, it hasn’t eased fears of drought’s return or prevented grass fires.

Only about a quarter of Nebraska — mostly the Panhandle and southwest corner of the state — is officially in drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is housed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. But add in those areas of Nebraska still too dry for their own good and about 60% of the state is either in drought or near drought, according to the monitor.

Eastern Nebraska, including Lincoln and Omaha, is in the best shape in terms of moisture.

Last month was the wettest March on record in the Hastings-Grand Island-Kearney area of south-central Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service. That area of the state received about 3.5 times to almost 5 times its normal monthly precipitation. Most of that precipitation occurred during the extraordinary mid-March storm and a second record-setting rain about a week later.