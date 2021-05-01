Omaha's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The calendar may say it’s spring, but Omaha will have a taste of summer before the weather turns cooler midweek.
- Updated
Lincoln and Omaha had both reached 91 degrees by 4:30 p.m. Monday. Tuesday night into Wednesday, Omaha has a chance for much-needed rain.
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
- Updated
Omaha-area residents got a nice view of the April supermoon before clouds moved in Monday night.
- Updated
Last year, Nebraska had 21 tornadoes, less than half the annual average — 51 — of the past 30 years, based on National Weather Service statistics.
- Updated
The inclement weather is expected to arrive as a cold, windy rain Monday afternoon. As temperatures drop overnight Monday, the rain will likely shift to snow, the National Weather Service said.
Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, it will be …