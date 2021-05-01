May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.