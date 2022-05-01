May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.