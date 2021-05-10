 Skip to main content
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

