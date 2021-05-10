Omaha's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
About three-fourths of the Missouri River watershed is in drought or near drought. And runoff was below normal February through April. Last month, runoff was 44% of normal.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
- Updated
The Omaha metro area received about 40% of its normal precipitation in April, but the outlook for the next two weeks favors cooler and wetter than normal weather across Nebraska.
This evening in Omaha: Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The a…