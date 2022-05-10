This evening's outlook for Omaha: Generally fair. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
About 62% of Nebraska was in severe to extreme drought as of last week, down from 76% the week before. Those percentages are expected to improve again this week.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to hit the Omaha metro area in the early morning hours Sunday.
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
It will take a while for rain to shift from west to east across the state, but once it does, it will continue for quite some time. Track the rain and see how much is expected in our latest forecast.
Monday's high in Omaha was 95 degrees, just one degree shy of the record for this date. Wednesday's forecast is 94 degrees, which would beat that date's record.
Colder and wetter the farther east you live in Nebraska Thursday. The weather is looking better for tomorrow! Find out when rain is most likely today, when we'll dry out, and how warm Friday will be.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
