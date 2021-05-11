 Skip to main content
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

