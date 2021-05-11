This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
