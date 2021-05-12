May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.