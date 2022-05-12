May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.