For the drive home in Omaha: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
