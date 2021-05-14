May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's temperature in Omaha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.