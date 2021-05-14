 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's temperature in Omaha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert