May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain later at night. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.