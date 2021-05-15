May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.