For the drive home in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Officially, "normal" weather in Nebraska just became a tad warmer and wetter. But recent years of unusually cold Februarys and cool springs — think 2021 — have helped mute the overall warming.
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
This evening in Omaha: Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts…
- Updated
About three-fourths of the Missouri River watershed is in drought or near drought. And runoff was below normal February through April. Last month, runoff was 44% of normal.
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It loo…
- Updated
The Omaha metro area received about 40% of its normal precipitation in April, but the outlook for the next two weeks favors cooler and wetter than normal weather across Nebraska.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Periods …
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degre…