May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Omaha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

