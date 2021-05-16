This evening in Omaha: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Omaha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Officially, "normal" weather in Nebraska just became a tad warmer and wetter. But recent years of unusually cold Februarys and cool springs — think 2021 — have helped mute the overall warming.
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
About three-fourths of the Missouri River watershed is in drought or near drought. And runoff was below normal February through April. Last month, runoff was 44% of normal.
