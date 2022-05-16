Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
