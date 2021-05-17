 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert