This evening in Omaha: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
