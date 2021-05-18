This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
