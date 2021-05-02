For the drive home in Omaha: Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
