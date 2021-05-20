May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
