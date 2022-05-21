May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.