Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Considerable cloudiness. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
- Updated
Officially, "normal" weather in Nebraska just became a tad warmer and wetter. But recent years of unusually cold Februarys and cool springs — think 2021 — have helped mute the overall warming.
- Updated
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy …
Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The …
Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house witho…
Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of t…
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly …
This evening in Omaha: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Omah…