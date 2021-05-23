May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.