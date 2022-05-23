 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Local Weather

