For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely this evening for many across Nebraska with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of southeastern Nebraska until midnight. Hail and damaging wind are expected in spots. Full details and the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Watch now: One cold front this evening and another Friday will bring rain and much cooler temperatures to Nebraska
Hot and windy for many in Nebraska today, but showers and storms will return this evening and Friday with not one, but two cold fronts. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest air is yet to come. Rain chances sticking around as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms today, but a better chance of rain and possibly record breaking heat Thursday
Wednesday will be much quieter across Nebraska than Tuesday, but the lull may not last long. Another cold front is on the way. Very warm ahead of it and storms behind it. Here's your updated forecast.
Warm, mostly dry weather perfect for outdoor activities is predicted to delight residents of Omaha and eastern Nebraska this week, but watch for severe weather on Tuesday.
Forecasters say more storms are likely Tuesday evening. The highest likelihood for storms in the Omaha area is at midnight, according to the National Weather Service.
