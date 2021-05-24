Omaha's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
