May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.