May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Local Weather

