This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Officially, "normal" weather in Nebraska just became a tad warmer and wetter. But recent years of unusually cold Februarys and cool springs — think 2021 — have helped mute the overall warming.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
