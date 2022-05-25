May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.