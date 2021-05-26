 Skip to main content
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

