This evening's outlook for Omaha: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Officially, "normal" weather in Nebraska just became a tad warmer and wetter. But recent years of unusually cold Februarys and cool springs — think 2021 — have helped mute the overall warming.
