May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

