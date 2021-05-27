 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert