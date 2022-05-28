May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.