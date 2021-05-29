 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Sunday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert