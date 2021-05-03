 Skip to main content
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

