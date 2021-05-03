Omaha's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
The Omaha metro area received about 40% of its normal precipitation in April, but the outlook for the next two weeks favors cooler and wetter than normal weather across Nebraska.
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Lincoln and Omaha had both reached 91 degrees by 4:30 p.m. Monday. Tuesday night into Wednesday, Omaha has a chance for much-needed rain.
For the drive home in Omaha: Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. C…
Omaha-area residents got a nice view of the April supermoon before clouds moved in Monday night.
Last year, Nebraska had 21 tornadoes, less than half the annual average — 51 — of the past 30 years, based on National Weather Service statistics.
The calendar may say it’s spring, but Omaha will have a taste of summer before the weather turns cooler midweek.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Omaha's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like i…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…