May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.