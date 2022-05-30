May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.