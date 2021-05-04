May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Generally fair. Low 39F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
