Omaha's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
No additional severe thunderstorms are expected tonight. Showers and weak thunderstorms will persist though. Use caution if driving tonight.
A cold front advancing through the central Rocky Mountains will roll into Omaha on Monday bringing cooler temperatures and more chances for precipitation.
Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are possible for locations within the watch and the threat could spread northeast later tonight. Here's the latest information on the timing and impacts.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Dry and warmer across the state today, but dry conditions will not last for long. See when the next round of rain is expected to arrive in our area in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest update.
It will take a while for rain to shift from west to east across the state, but once it does, it will continue for quite some time. Track the rain and see how much is expected in our latest forecast.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.