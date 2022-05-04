May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.