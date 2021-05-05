 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: A few clouds. Low 43F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert