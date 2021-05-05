May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: A few clouds. Low 43F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.