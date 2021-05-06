Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Omaha metro area received about 40% of its normal precipitation in April, but the outlook for the next two weeks favors cooler and wetter than normal weather across Nebraska.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
For the drive home in Omaha: Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. C…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
- Updated
Last year, Nebraska had 21 tornadoes, less than half the annual average — 51 — of the past 30 years, based on National Weather Service statistics.
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Omaha's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like i…
- Updated
The inclement weather is expected to arrive as a cold, windy rain Monday afternoon. As temperatures drop overnight Monday, the rain will likely shift to snow, the National Weather Service said.