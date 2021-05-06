 Skip to main content
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

