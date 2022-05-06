 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Local Weather

