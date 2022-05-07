May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.