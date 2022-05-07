Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front advancing through the central Rocky Mountains will roll into Omaha on Monday bringing cooler temperatures and more chances for precipitation.
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
It will take a while for rain to shift from west to east across the state, but once it does, it will continue for quite some time. Track the rain and see how much is expected in our latest forecast.
Dry and warmer across the state today, but dry conditions will not last for long. See when the next round of rain is expected to arrive in our area in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest update.
Colder and wetter the farther east you live in Nebraska Thursday. The weather is looking better for tomorrow! Find out when rain is most likely today, when we'll dry out, and how warm Friday will be.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees …
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.