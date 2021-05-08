May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.