May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.