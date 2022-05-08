This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front advancing through the central Rocky Mountains will roll into Omaha on Monday bringing cooler temperatures and more chances for precipitation.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to hit the Omaha metro area in the early morning hours Sunday.
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
It will take a while for rain to shift from west to east across the state, but once it does, it will continue for quite some time. Track the rain and see how much is expected in our latest forecast.
Dry and warmer across the state today, but dry conditions will not last for long. See when the next round of rain is expected to arrive in our area in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest update.
Colder and wetter the farther east you live in Nebraska Thursday. The weather is looking better for tomorrow! Find out when rain is most likely today, when we'll dry out, and how warm Friday will be.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.