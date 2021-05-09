May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.