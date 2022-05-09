Omaha's evening forecast: Generally fair. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
