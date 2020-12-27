'Messy storm system' could bring up to 6 inches of snow to Omaha

The snow is expected to start in Omaha in the predawn hours Tuesday, which means that road crews could find themselves clearing streets during the morning rush hour. Snowfall will likely continue through the day.

An unusual aspect to this snowstorm is the expectation that a warm air mass will push up from the south during the day and linger after sunset. Depending on how that affects temperatures, that could lead to a shift to freezing rain in the evening. As temperatures drop overnight, precipitation is expected to shift back to snow.

This storm system will cover much of the central U.S. Areas to the south of Nebraska are expected to see largely rain. Areas to the north — the eastern Dakotas into Minnesota and northern Iowa — are expected to see higher snow totals. In some areas, including northeast Nebraska, snowfall could reach 8 inches or more.

After the snow moves out, cold weather will linger through the week. Temperatures may not rise above freezing in Omaha until the weekend.

