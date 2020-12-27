'Messy storm system' could bring up to 6 inches of snow to Omaha

A strong and unusual winter storm is headed into the region this week, and it could bring some nasty surprises.
"It's just a messy storm system," said Derek Witt, a meteorologist at AccuWeather, The World-Herald's weather consultant.
According to Witt and National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Fajman, the storm is expected to usher in heavy snow, then a warmup and maybe some freezing rain, and then more snow and plummeting temperatures. Gusty winds are forecast, though nothing like last week's.
The bottom line: Travel is expected to be hazardous Tuesday. Icy rain, if it occurs, could begin after sunset and surprise folks. Any rain or freezing rain would likely compact the snow. Additionally, snow is expected to resume after the freezing rain, which could catch some people unaware if the snow obscures icy surfaces.
Travel conditions on Wednesday depend on the success of road crews overnight Tuesday.
Winds are forecast to gust to about 30 mph on Tuesday, far less than the 50- to 60-plus mph gusts that occurred during last week's blizzard.
Snowfall forecasts for the Omaha area range from 3 to 6 inches, depending on temperatures.
The snow is expected to start in Omaha in the predawn hours Tuesday, which means that road crews could find themselves clearing streets during the morning rush hour. Snowfall will likely continue through the day.
An unusual aspect to this snowstorm is the expectation that a warm air mass will push up from the south during the day and linger after sunset. Depending on how that affects temperatures, that could lead to a shift to freezing rain in the evening. As temperatures drop overnight, precipitation is expected to shift back to snow.
This storm system will cover much of the central U.S. Areas to the south of Nebraska are expected to see largely rain. Areas to the north — the eastern Dakotas into Minnesota and northern Iowa — are expected to see higher snow totals. In some areas, including northeast Nebraska, snowfall could reach 8 inches or more.
After the snow moves out, cold weather will linger through the week. Temperatures may not rise above freezing in Omaha until the weekend.