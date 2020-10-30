Missouri River basin shifts to dry; Corps plans meetings

An extreme swing in weather in the north-central U.S. means that drought, not worries about flooding, is the underlying situation as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers weighs how much water to release from its reservoirs.
As a result, instead of discharging excess water from its six dams over fears about overfull reservoirs, the corps has shifted to discharging extra water to keep the lower river (the stretch downstream of the dams) high enough to support commercial barge traffic. This means that the corps anticipates that its reservoir system will enter next spring lower than the so-called minimum flood control level.
Management of the river and its reservoir is of intense interest from Missouri to Montana because two major floods have occurred on the river since 2011, and no matter the year, communities along the river depend upon it for power generation, industry and water supplies.
The corps will be taking public comment on the upcoming year’s management of the dams at two meetings on Monday. The meetings will be held virtually in the form of webinars at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. As part of the meetings, the corps will provide an update on conditions in the basin, from levee restoration to flood control planning.
Despite drought conditions, runoff this year is expected to be about 4 million acre feet above long-term average, said John Remus, chief of the Missouri River water management division. That’s due to saturated soils and wet conditions at the start of the year.
“The basin dried up, and dried up quickly,” he said of the change in conditions.
Remus said the corps is releasing sufficient water from the dams to keep the river high enough to support barge traffic until the official end to barge season, which is Dec. 1 at St. Louis.
Wintertime releases from Gavins Point Dam, the lowermost of the six dams, will be set at 17,000 cubic feet per second, probably around Nov. 22, said Kevin Grode of the Corps.
The amount of water stored in the reservoirs peaked in mid-July at about one-third higher than the minimum designated for flood control, said Mike Swenson of the Corps. Three of the reservoirs, Fort Peck, Garrison, and Oahe, were 3.4 feet, 1.6 feet, and 1.5 feet, respectively above their base flood control level as of last week. By next spring, they’re expected to be about one foot below that level, he said.
The six reservoirs together make up North America’s largest reservoir system and stretch from the Nebraska/South Dakota border into Montana.
Photos: Eagles along the Missouri River
Eagles gather on flooded field
On the lookout
Majestic birds can be seen near most open water
Taking flight
Looking for food
Birds of every type
Water attracts the birds
Catching dinner
Dinner awaits
Scouting the area
Birds of all varieties
Time to eat
Swooping in for the kill
A couple of eagles
Flooded field attracts birds
Looking for food
Touching down
Dinner in its sights
Eagle eye
Eagle in flight
Down it goes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!