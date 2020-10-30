Missouri River basin shifts to dry; Corps plans meetings

An extreme swing in weather in the north-central U.S. means that drought, not worries about flooding, is the underlying situation as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers weighs how much water to release from its reservoirs.

As a result, instead of discharging excess water from its six dams over fears about overfull reservoirs, the corps has shifted to discharging extra water to keep the lower river (the stretch downstream of the dams) high enough to support commercial barge traffic. This means that the corps anticipates that its reservoir system will enter next spring lower than the so-called minimum flood control level.

Management of the river and its reservoir is of intense interest from Missouri to Montana because two major floods have occurred on the river since 2011, and no matter the year, communities along the river depend upon it for power generation, industry and water supplies.